Gujarat Polls: Bollywood’s 'Babu Bhaiya' Paresh Rawal Invites ‘Fish’ Controversy; Apologises After Flaks

Only Indian politics has the potential to turn a fish fishy enough to evoke controversy. BJP leader and actor Paresh Rawal while campaigning for the party in Valsad said that the people of the state though could tolerate inflation but they would not be able to accept Bengalis and Rohingya migrants staying nearby.

Addressing the election rally he said, “If gas cylinders get expensive, they will become cheaper again. If inflation goes up, it will come down. People will get employment too. But what if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with the gas cylinders? First cook fish for the Bengalis?”

The video of the statement took the social media to storms. Slamming the actor for his anti-Bengali stance, Political Anthropologist Adil Hossain twitted, “The ruling party of India hates fish eating Bengalis. In Gujarat, though they are trying to sell the hate in the name of Bangladeshi & Rohingyas, but housing societies won't allow fish eating Bengalis from India as well.”

Expressing his shock over the transition Paresh Rawal has been through, Parth MN, an independent journalist and Ramnath Goenka awardee tweeted, “This guy was in Firaaq- a brilliant film by @nanditadas on 2002 Gujarat riots.” Paresh Rawal acted in Firaq, one of the finest works on 2002 Gujarat riots directed by Nandita Das.

Amidst these controversies, Paresh Rawal today apologised for his comments and clarified that he didn’t want to mean Bengalis, rather he wanted to refer to Bangladeshi migrants.

In a tweet he said, “of course the fish is not the issue as Gujaratis do eat and cook fish. But let me clarify by Bengali I meant illegal Bangladeshi migrants and Rohingya. But still if I have hurt your feelings and sentiments I do apologise.”

Subhashini Ali, senior CPI (M) leader and activist even condemned the transition of Rawal and tweeted, “How disgusting can Saghis get? Also, how low do you fall when you go gtom being a normal person to becoming a Sanghi? Actor Paresh Rawal Apologises For ‘Cook Fish Like Bengalis’ Remark.”