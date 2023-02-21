Body Cameras, Drones Sent To Prison Where UP MLA Abbas Ansari Allegedly Faces Security Threat

Acting on allegations of potential threats to the life of jailed Uttar Pradesh MLA Abbas Ansari, prison authorities have sent drones and body cameras to Kasganj jail where Ansari is lodged.

Abbas Ansari is a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA from Mau and the son of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. His brother, Umar Ansari, had recently written to UP Home Secretary Sanjay Kumar, claiming that Abbas Ansari's life was in danger, according to a report by India Today.

Umar has said that his brother’s life is in danger from Kuntu Singh, who is also lodged in Kasganj jail.

On the orders of the DG (prisons) Anand Kumar, there would be personnel, wearing body cameras, would be guarding Ansari's cell and aerial surveillance would be done using the drone to prevent any untoward incidents.

The jail staffers and police personnel responsible for Ansari's security would be changed every month.



