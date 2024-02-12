BJP Will Win 370 Seats, NDA More Than 400 Seats In Lok Sabha Polls: Amit Shah

"Make him (Modi) the prime minister for the third term and a magnificent building will come up on the foundation at a very fast pace," the senior BJP leader said here after launching Rs 1,950 crore development projects of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

"I was in Karnataka yesterday, and visited 11 states in January. There is no suspense in any state regarding the (outcome of the) Lok Sabha elections. There is a mood prevailing across the country that the BJP will get 370 seats, and the NDA more than 400 seats," Shah said.

He said that in the last 10 years, PM Modi gave pace and direction to many works and fulfilled targets which were hard to imagine.