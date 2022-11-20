BJP Will Return To Power In Tripura With More Seats: Manik Saha

Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday claimed the BJP would return to power in next year's assembly elections in Tripura with more seats riding on people's confidence in its good governance.

Addressing a party rally in West Tripura's Suryamaninagar, Saha said 95-96 percent of beneficiaries were receiving benefits of various schemes of the Centre and the state government.

"The government wants to take it to the saturation level," he said.

"Recently, we launched the 'Amar Sarkar' portal to bridge the gap between the public representatives and the people. On this portal, any person can upload the details of the road which requires repairing and it will be done in 10 days," he said.

Hitting out at the opposition for raising questions over the state's law and order situation, Saha said the NCRB data indicates a sharp fall in crimes since 2018 when the BJP came to power in the state.

"Tripura is the second highest in seizure and destruction of ganja and other drugs. It shows the government has adopted zero tolerance to all sorts of crimes," he claimed.

Discarding the opposition's criticism over unemployment, he said that recently over 3,000 teachers were recruited through the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

"The people no longer want the Communists to rule the state again as they have embraced the saffron ideology of Pandit Deendayal Upadhayay," he said.

The BJP routed the CPI(M)-led Left Front government of Tripura in the 2018 elections by winning 36 seats in the 60-member assembly. The next elections are due in the state in early 2023.

-With PTI Input