BJP Sets Ball Rolling For Himachal Assembly Polls

Within weeks of the Assembly poll results in five states being announced, the BJP has set the ball rolling for the next round of elections in two states, including Himachal Pradesh, with its chief JP Nadda holding a meeting with party leaders from the state here on Friday, sources said.

They said at the meeting, Nadda deliberated on the strategy for the Assembly polls scheduled to be held later in the year in the hill state.

The BJP chief will also be on a three-day visit to Himachal Pradesh, his home state, from April 9. He will visit several places, including Shimla, Solan and Bilaspur, hold organisational meetings and prepare the ground for the election.

BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, party vice-president Soudan Singh and its Himachal Pradesh unit chief Suresh Kashyap were present at Friday's meeting.

Apart from them, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in-charges for the state, Avinash Rai Khanna and Sanjay Tandon, also took part in the deliberations.

The sources said the BJP top brass will soon hold a similar meeting with party leaders from Gujarat, which is also scheduled to go to polls later this year.

The BJP is in power in both Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, where it has been traditionally challenged by the Congress. But now, after coming to power in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying its best to emerge as the main challenger to the saffron party in both the states.

In the last Assembly polls, the BJP had registered a sixth consecutive victory in Gujarat, while it had wrested power from the Congress in Himachal Pradesh.