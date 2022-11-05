BJP Offered To Dissolve Cases Against All AAP Ministers If We Left Gujarat Polls: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) offered to dissolve cases against all AAP ministers if the party stayed away from Gujarat elections.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and minister Satyender Jain are under investigation by central agencies. While Sisodia is an accused in the Delhi Excise Policy case, Jain is accused in a money laundering case. Both are under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

"After Manish Sisodia rejected their offer to be Delhi Chief Minister by leaving AAP, they have approached me now...They have said if you leave Gujarat and don't contest there, we will spare both Satyendar Jain and Sisodia and drop all charges against them," said Kejriwal at an NDTV event.

Earlier, the AAP had claimed that the BJP had offered Sisodia the chief ministerial post and the suppression of all cases against him if he joined the BJP.

The AAP also claimed that BJP approached its MLAs with offers of Rs 5 crore to switch parties and topple the AAP government in Delhi.

The AAP is contesting Gujarat elections with an intention to embarrass the ruling BJP. Retaining Gujarat is an issue of prestige for the BJP as it's the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prior to becoming PM in 2014, Modi was the longtime chief minister of Gujarat.