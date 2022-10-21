Friday, Oct 21, 2022
BJP Leaders Meet In Udaipur Ahead Of PM's Proposed Visit

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Friday held a meeting of party leaders in Udaipur to review preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Mangarh Dham in Banswara district on November 1.

PTI Photo/PIB

Updated: 21 Oct 2022 9:36 pm

Poonia said detailed discussions regarding the PM's visit were held in the program.  

BJP district presidents, MPs, MLAs, morcha presidents, and other leaders from seven districts under the Udaipur division were present at the meeting.

In 1913, the British Army opened fire on the tribals who had gathered under the leadership of Govind Guru in Mangarh of Banswara district, in which over 1,500 of them sacrificed their lives. 

(Inputs from PTI)

