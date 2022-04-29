Friday, Apr 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BJP Leader Kills Self Over Pressure To Bear Male Child, Husband Arrested

Banda’s Additional Superintendent of Police Laxmi Niwas Mishra said Deepak Singh, the husband of district panchayat member Shweta Singh Gaur, was arrested during the checking of vehicles in the Mataundh area of the district.

BJP Leader Kills Self Over Pressure To Bear Male Child, Husband Arrested
BJP Leader Commits Suicide PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Apr 2022 5:45 pm

The husband of a BJP leader was arrested here on Friday, two days after his wife allegedly hanged herself to death over her in-laws’ pressure to give birth to a male child, police said.

Banda’s Additional Superintendent of Police Laxmi Niwas Mishra said Deepak Singh, the husband of district panchayat member Shweta Singh Gaur, was arrested during the checking of vehicles in the Mataundh area of the district.

Related stories

Delhi Govt Gives Rs 1 Crore To Family Of Sanitation Worker Who Died Of COVID-19

Rajasthan Government Avoiding Accountability After Demolishing Rajgarh Hindu Temples: VHP

63 Per Cent Parents Say Schools Should Offer Online Classes If District COVID-19 TPR Crosses 5 Per Cent: Survey

Gaur was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in the Indira Nagar locality of Banda on Wednesday, police had said.

Mishra said though the post-mortem report attributed the woman’s death to hanging, her brother had lodged a criminal case accusing his sister’s husband, her mother-in-law, father-in-law and elder brother-in-law of killing her.

In his complaint, the BJP leader’s brother has also alleged that his sister faced consistent pressure from her in-laws to give birth to a male child and sarcasm over her inability to do so till now.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National BJP Suicides Shweta Singh Gaur Punjab Police Fire Abetment To Suicide Case Banda Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Ten Most Wondrous Personalities Worth Knowing

The Ten Most Wondrous Personalities Worth Knowing

PV Sindhu Spearheads Indian Challenge In Badminton Asia Championships 2022

PV Sindhu Spearheads Indian Challenge In Badminton Asia Championships 2022