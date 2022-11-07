Monday, Nov 07, 2022
BJP Hails SC’s EWS verdict As Win For PM Modi’s ‘Social Justice Mission’

The Supreme Court, by a majority view of 3:2, upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment providing 10 per cent reservation to people belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS).

CJI U.U Lalit was one amongst the two dissenting judges.
CJI U.U Lalit was one amongst the two dissenting judges. PTI

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 1:25 pm

With the Supreme Court on Monday upholding the EWS quota, the BJP lauded the decision and said it is a victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his "mission" to provide social justice to the country's poor.

BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh lauded Monday's judgement as "Another big credit for PM Narendra Modi's vision of Gareeb Kalyan. A big boost in the direction of social justice ."

Echoing the view, BJP general secretary C T Ravi said the verdict is yet another victory for Modi in his mission to provide social justice to India's poor.

The top court said the law on EWS quota does not violate the basic structure of the Constitution. 

(With inputs from PTI)

BJP EWS Reservation EWS Quota 103rd Constitutional Amendment Supreme Court Chief Justice Of India (CJI) U.U Lalit Narendra Modi
Uttarakhand Leg Of Cong's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' To Begin On Nov 7

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

