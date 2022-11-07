In a majority verdict, three out of five judges from a Constitution bench led by Chief Justice U.U Lalit on Monday upheld the constitutional validity of the 10% reservations granted to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) under the 103rd Constitutional Amendment Act of 2019.

The Chief Justice, along with Justice S Ravindra Bhat dissented, while Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, Justice Bela M Trivedi, and Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala delivered a majority verdict.

On Economic Criteria, 50% Ceiling Limit

Justice Dinesh Maheshwari observed that "Reservations for EWS does not violate basic structure on account of 50% ceiling limit because ceiling limit is not inflexible," Livelaw reported.

Justice Maheshwari also opined that reservations based singularly on economic criteria do not go against the spirit of the Constitution.

This was seconded by Justice Bela M Trivedi, who said that "The impugned amendment has to be treated as an affirmative action by the Parliament for the benefit of EWS class. It cannot be said to be unreasonable." Concurring with Justice Maheshwari, Justice Trivedi declared that the “Amendment cannot be struck down as violating basic structure or being discriminatory.”

In the same vein, Justice Trivedi noted that “Treating EWS as a separate class would be a reasonable classification. Just as equals as unequals, unequals cannot be treated equally. Treating unequals equally violates equality under the Constitution.”

On exclusion of SEBCs

The amendment had also come under challenge for the exclusion of SC/ST/OBCs from EWS reservation quotas, who enjoy separate reservations under Article 15(4) and 16(4) of the Constitution.

In this regard, the bench upheld that creating a separate class of EWS is part of the state’s affirmative action to ensure their advancement, and the “exclusion of SEBCs cannot be said as discriminatory or violative of Constitution.”