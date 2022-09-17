Saturday, Sep 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BJP Government Against Backward Classes, Poor: Akhilesh

The government should declare a public holiday on the day, he demanded. The Uttar Pradesh government in 2017 had cancelled 15 public holidays, including Vishwakarma Jayanti.  

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Sep 2022 7:35 pm

The BJP-led government in the state is against backward classes and the underprivileged, alleged Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav as he slammed the dispensation for cancelling the public holiday on Vishwakarma Jayanti.

According to a release, Yadav added that the government insulted the Vishwakarma society through the move. The Samajwadi Party government in the past introduced a number of schemes for the community while a public holiday was declared for the day.

The government should declare a public holiday on the day, he demanded. The Uttar Pradesh government in 2017 had cancelled 15 public holidays, including Vishwakarma Jayanti.  

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said there should not be a holiday on the birth anniversary of great men and children should be told about them through special programmes.

SP's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said on the instructions of Akhilesh Yadav, Vishwakarma Jayanti was celebrated at party offices across the state.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National BJP Government Politics Backward Classes Akhilesh Yadav Akhilesh Yadav Lucknow Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PM Narendra Modi’s Remarks To Vladimir Putin On Ukraine War Creates Buzz Round The World

PM Narendra Modi’s Remarks To Vladimir Putin On Ukraine War Creates Buzz Round The World

Return Of Cheetah: India's Endeavour To Revive The Long-extinct Big Cat Species

Return Of Cheetah: India's Endeavour To Revive The Long-extinct Big Cat Species