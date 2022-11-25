BJP Conspiracy To Kill Arvind Kejriwal? Manish Sisodia Makes Big Allegations

The fight between BJP and Aam Admi Party (AAP) ahead of MCD polls took another ugly turn today as the deputy Chief minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the BJP has been conspiring to kill Arvind Kejriwal as they have understood that they are going to lose both the upcoming MCD polls and Gujarat state assembly elections.

He also brought in senior BJP leader and MP Manoj Tiwari’s name and said that he has a role to play in the conspiracy ‘to assassinate the chief minister’. In a Tweet in Hindi Sisodia also demanded Tiwari’s arrest for hatching the conspiracy.

The tweet of the deputy CM reads, “His language betrays the conspiracy being hatched to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal. We also demand that Manoj Tiwari be arrested for this threat.” He has also added that Tiwari is “openly asking his hooligans to attack Kejriwal and he has done complete planning.”

The BJP MP earlier in a tweet sarcastically expressed his ‘concerns’ over the security of Kejriwal as the video of an AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav being thrashed and manhandled by his own party members over the alleged ticket-for-cash scam, took the social media to storms. In the video, Yadav was seen being pushed out of his office and subsequently he took shelter in a police station. There have been continuous allegations against AAP MLAs that they have been distributing tickets of MCD polls against cash. Anti-Corruption Bureau had also arrested brother-in-law of AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi for his alleged involvement in a ticket selling attempt.

In the context of the video where AAP MLA’s security had been compromised by his own party members, Tiwari tweeted, “I am concerned about the security of Arvind Kejriwal because people and AAP volunteers are angry over sustained corruption, selling of tickets for the municipal corporation (MCD) polls, friendship with rapist and massage in jail incidents. Their MLAs too have been thrashed. It should not happen with the Chief Minister of Delhi ...”

The BJP MP has outrightly rejected the allegation and said, “Sisodia is reading an old script of the BJP conspiring to kill Kejriwal. Kejriwal claims Sisodia will be arrested while Sisodia predicts Kejriwal's murder. I don't know what is going on.”

According to the reports, Delhi LG V K Saxena has asked the Police Commissioner of Delhi to take note of the allegations.