Sunday, Apr 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Birbhum Killings: Police Recovers Bombs Buried Next To Home Of Absconding Accused

According to a senior police officer, the bomb squad defused the bombs on a vacant piece of land after a team of police officers unearthed the explosives that were kept in a drum and buried beside Palash Sheikh's house in Bogtui village.

Birbhum Killings: Police Recovers Bombs Buried Next To Home Of Absconding Accused
Police personnel investigating at Birbhum's Bogtui village PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Apr 2022 3:11 pm

The police in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday recovered bombs, buried next to the residence of an absconding accused in TMC panchayat official Bhadu Sheikh's murder case, a senior officer said.

A team of police officers, accompanied by a bomb squad, unearthed the explosives that were kept in a drum and buried beside Palash Sheikh's house in Bogtui village.

Related stories

CBI To Conduct Forensic Psychological Assessment Of 9 Arrested In Birbhum Killings

Birbhum Violence Toll Climbs To 9 After Injured Woman Dies In Hospital

The squad then defused the bombs on a vacant piece of land, the senior police officer said.

At least 10 FIRs have been filed and over 20 arrested in Bhadu Sheikh’s murder case so far.

Violence had broken out in Bogtui near Rampurhat town last month following the murder, with miscreants attacking houses and setting them on fire, leaving eight people dead, including children.

One woman succumbed to her burn injuries days after, taking the toll to nine.

The massacre in the aftermath of the panchayat official's murder is being probed by the CBI.

CBI sleuths, during the day, spoke to locals in neighbouring Kumadda village, where a bike and two e-rickshaws (toto) that were allegedly used to carry bombs and petrol during the carnage were seized on Saturday, one of the central agency officials said.

According to the official, forensic tests might be conducted on the seized vehicles. 

Tags

National Birbhum Killings West Bengal Trinamool Congress (TMC) Bomb Bhadu Sheikh Rampurhat Killings
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

From Kareena Kapoor To Kajal Aggarwal: Actresses Who Encouraged Body Positivity During Pregnancy

From Kareena Kapoor To Kajal Aggarwal: Actresses Who Encouraged Body Positivity During Pregnancy

General Bajwa Reaches Out To The US As Pakistan Gets Ready For Imran Khan’s Exit

General Bajwa Reaches Out To The US As Pakistan Gets Ready For Imran Khan’s Exit