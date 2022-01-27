Bihar Reports 2,120 New COVID-19 Cases, Seven More Deaths

Bihar reported 2,120 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 242 less than the previous day, taking the tally to 8,17,824, a bulletin issued by the health department said. Seven coronavirus patients died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 12,204. Four persons had died of the infection on Tuesday.

At least 4,827 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 7,93,024, the bulletin said. The active caseload was at 12,596, lower than the previous day’s 14,770.

While the positivity rate stood at 1.46 per cent in the state on Wednesday, the recovery rate increased to 96.97 per cent from 96.69 per cent on the previous day. Of the new cases, 336 fresh infections were reported from Patna.

The seven deaths were reported from Patna, Gaya, East Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Saharsa, and Vaishali districts. “All those who died on Wednesday were already suffering from several complications. When their samples were tested they turned out to be COVID-19 positive”, said a senior official of the state health department. Altogether 6.50 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 1.45 lakh in the last 24 hours.

