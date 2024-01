Janata Dal(United) president Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time on Sunday. Along with him, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Vijay Kumar Sinha, Samrat Choudhary and Prem Kumar also took oath as ministers in the new coalition government.

Governor Rajendra Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy at the Raj Bhavan in Patna.