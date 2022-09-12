Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Bihar: JD(U) Minister Slaps Defamation Notice On Party MLA

Bharti's outbursts had met with disapproval from the Chief Minister, while the BJP, which has been stripped of power, is fishing in troubled waters. BJP OBC Morcha national general secretary Nikhil Anand has come out with a couple of tweets pointing out that allegations against Singh have also been made in the past by Tejashwi Yadav who was then leader of the opposition and now is the Deputy CM.

Nitish Kumar meets Sharad Pawar
Nitish Kumar finds itself in a conundrum over an ugly spat Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 5:20 pm

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) finds itself in a conundrum over an ugly spat between two of its women MLAs, one of whom is a minister. Leshi Singh, who holds the food and consumer protection portfolio, has slapped a defamation notice on party colleague Bima Bharti who has made allegations in public against the former.

Both represent assembly seats falling in Purnea district and are married to local musclemen though Singh's husband Butan died a few years ago. Bharti, a former minister herself, had last month vented spleen before the media over Singh's re-induction into the cabinet after Kumar, the de facto leader of JD(U), formed a new government with "Mahagathbandhan".

Confirming that she has received a notice from Singh seeking Rs five crore towards damages, Bharti said, "I will seek legal remedies but I maintain that Leshi Singh is involved in criminal activities".

Bharti's outbursts had met with disapproval from the Chief Minister, while the BJP, which has been stripped of power, is fishing in troubled waters. BJP OBC Morcha national general secretary Nikhil Anand has come out with a couple of tweets pointing out that allegations against Singh have also been made in the past by Tejashwi Yadav who was then leader of the opposition and now is the Deputy CM.

Anand, who is also a spokesperson of the BJP's state unit, alleged that Bharti was being targeted because she belongs to an "ati pichhda varg (extremely backward class)". Meanwhile, Singh declined to comment on the notice sent on her behalf but told reporters "I have explained the issue to the party's national president Lalan Singh. I hold nothing against her (Bharti), though if she begrudges my standing, it is her problem".

Her senior party and cabinet colleague Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, widely seen as a troubleshooter, said, "There may have been some personal issues between them but both are committed JD(U) workers. There is no serious problem".

(With PTI inputs)

Related stories

Prashant Kishor Takes A Dig At Nitish Kumar, Tweets His Pictures With PM Modi, Deletes Later

It Should Be 'Main Front', Not 'Third Front': Nitish Kumar On Opposition Unity

Important To Come Together First, Leader Can Be Decided Later: Nitish Kumar On Opposition Alliance After Meeting Sharad Pawar

Tags

National Bihar JD(U) Minister Slaps Defamation Notice Party MLA Conundrum Mahagathbandhan BJP OBC Morcha Tejashwi Yadav
NEXT MATCH
VS
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sri Lanka's First T20 Asia Cup Title And More - Stats

Sri Lanka's First T20 Asia Cup Title And More - Stats

BJP Nominates Ghulam Ali To Rajya Sabha From J&K, Surprising All Including J&K BJP

BJP Nominates Ghulam Ali To Rajya Sabha From J&K, Surprising All Including J&K BJP