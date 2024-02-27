National

Bihar: Bhojpuri Singer Chhotu Pandey Among Nine Killed In Kaimur Accident

The identities of the deceased were ascertained on Monday, and among them was Bhojpuri singer Vimlesh Pandey alias Chhotu Pandey, Mohania's Deputy SP Dilip Kumar told reporters.

PTI
PTI

February 27, 2024

The accident reportedly took place when an autorickshaw hit another vehicle. Photo: File representative image
info_icon

Bhojpuri singer Chhotu Pandey was among the nine people killed in a collision between a truck, a jeep and a motorcycle in Bihar's Kaimur district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on GT Road near Devkali village in Mohania police station area on Sunday evening.

The identities of the deceased were ascertained on Monday, and among them was Bhojpuri singer Vimlesh Pandey alias Chhotu Pandey, Mohania's Deputy SP Dilip Kumar told reporters.

The other deceased were identified as Anachal, Simran Srivastava, Prakash Ram, Dadhibal Singh, Anu Pandey, Shashi Pandey, Satya Prakash Mishra and Bagish Pandey.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident took place when a jeep, carrying eight people, including two women, first hit a motorcycle while travelling in the same direction.

"Subsequently, both the jeep and the bike veered into the opposite lane, where a speeding truck collided with them, resulting in the deaths of all nine people, including the motorcyclist, at the spot. The truck driver fled after the accident," Kumar said.

Tags
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement