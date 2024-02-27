Bihar: Bhojpuri Singer Chhotu Pandey Among Nine Killed In Kaimur Accident

Bhojpuri singer Chhotu Pandey was among the nine people killed in a collision between a truck, a jeep and a motorcycle in Bihar's Kaimur district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on GT Road near Devkali village in Mohania police station area on Sunday evening.

The identities of the deceased were ascertained on Monday, and among them was Bhojpuri singer Vimlesh Pandey alias Chhotu Pandey, Mohania's Deputy SP Dilip Kumar told reporters.