Bihar Assembly Adjourns Early As BJP Disrupts Procedure, Demanded Tejashwai Yadav Resignation

The Bihar Assembly was adjourned on Tuesday by 2 pm after opposition Bharatiya Janata Party members disrupted the proceedings in order to make their demands heard which included the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav based on the Central Bureau of Investigation chargesheet.

Yadav hit back at the claims of the BJP saying that the land job scam chargesheet was not the first and neither the last against him by the opposition as he pointed out that the BJP welcomed Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal in their coalition government in Maharashtra despite having corruption charges against them.

Tejashwi Yadav while speaking to the media said that the alleged scam against him took place when his father Lalu Prasad Yadav was the railway minister and he was a minor which was years before he even entered politics.

Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary was furious at the actions of the BJP MLAs who reportedly tried to raise a chair against him. He also threatened to take action against the unruly MLAs.

#WATCH | Patna: Patna: Opposition MLAs staged protest inside Bihar Assembly against Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav charge-sheeted in land-for-jobs alleged scam case.



During the protest, a BJP MLA reportedly raised a chair against the Speaker.



Session adjourned till 2 pm. pic.twitter.com/rFJaRw9uqB — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023

BJP MLCs stormed the legislative council to confront the ruling government over the complaints of teachers' job aspirants.

Nitish Kumar's government's 'no domicile' policy for the recruitment of teachers has angered the aspirants and the BJP has decided to hit the streets in their support.

Janata Dal(United) member Rameshwar Mahto moved a censure motion in the legislative council against Leader of the Opposition Samrat Choudhary.

Choudhary was accused of raising a finger at Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and using unparliamentary language when the latter had risen to explain the government's stand on the teachers' matter.

What did Tejshwai Yadav Say?

When asked about the concerns of the aspirants, Tejashwi Yadav reportedly said, "The chief minister has agreed to hold discussions with representatives of the aspirants after the current session is over".

He also added, "What a nice initiative it is. Weigh it against the prime minister's refusal to interact with farmers who agitated for months and his indifference towards medal-winning women wrestlers who have suffered sexual exploitation."

The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, whose party came to power last year, claimed: "We are making rapid strides in the direction of fulfilling our promise of creating jobs. Sectors like health and education are going to generate most of the jobs".

He also claimed that ever since opposition leaders converged here last month to chalk out a joint strategy for Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has become "a washing machine that earlier washed away stains of those who came close to it, but is now running short of detergent powder".