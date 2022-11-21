Monday, Nov 21, 2022
Bihar Accident: PM Announces 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Next Of Kin Of Deceased

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of those who died in a road accident in Bihar's Vaishali.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Nov 2022 7:50 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Bihar's Vaishali and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

At least 12 people, including women and children, were killed when a speeding truck rammed into a religious procession in the state, officials said.

"The accident in Vaishali, Bihar is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by his office.

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," he said.

The incident took place around 9 PM in Vaishali district, about 30 km from the state capital Patna, and local RJD MLA Mukesh Roushan, who had rushed to the spot, said "12 people died".

