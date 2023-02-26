Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Bhiwani Deaths: Haryana Govt Suspends Mobile Internet, SMS Services In Nuh For 3 Days

Home National

Hundreds of people blocked the Nuh-Alwar highway in Firozpur Jhirka on Friday demanding the arrest of the accused in the abduction and murder of the two men from Bharatpur whose charred bodies were found in Haryana's Bhiwani

Updated: 26 Feb 2023 4:34 pm

Amidst protests over the abduction-murder of two men from Rajasthan, Nasir and Junaid, allegedly by cow vigilantes, the Haryana Government on Sunday ordered suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh district for three days over apprehensions of communal tension and breach of peace.

"Haryana Government has issued a temporary suspension of mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services including bulk SMS and excluding banking and mobile recharge, and all dongle services, etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of district Nuh with immediate effect," the official letter said. 

The temporary suspension by the state government has been imposed to stop the spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as Whatsapp, Facebook Twitter, etc. on mobile phones and SMS, the order said. 

Hundreds of people blocked the Nuh-Alwar highway in Firozpur Jhirka on Friday demanding the arrest of the accused in the abduction and murder of the two men from Bharatpur whose charred bodies were found in Haryana's Bhiwani. Police on Saturday booked more than 500 people for blocking the highway. Earlier, a show cause notice was served to Jabir, a relative of Junaid and Nasir who has been at the forefront of the protest, and other protestors staging the dharna, alleging them of disrupting the peace. 

Condemning the two murders, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday that he has directed the police to take strict action in the case. 

(With PTI inputs)

