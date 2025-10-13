Bhadohi Man Detained Under NSA for Abducting And Raping 8-Year-Old Tribal Girl

Authorities invoke National Security Act to maintain public order following horrific crime in Bhadohi.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
rape bhadohi NSA national security act tribal girl raped
The girl was found the following morning lying naked under a tree near the Kusa river on the Bhadohi-Jaunpur border, following a search launched after a complaint by her family. File Photo; Representative Image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bhadohi authorities invoke NSA against 25-year-old accused of abducting and raping tribal girl.

  • Victim recovered near Kusa river after family lodged complaint; suspect shot in leg during arrest.

  • Case registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act; NSA applied to maintain public order.

The local administration has invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against a 25-year-old man placed in judicial custody for allegedly abducting and raping an eight-year-old tribal girl, police said.

District Magistrate Shailesh Kumar approved the NSA against the accused to maintain public order, Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik told PTI on Sunday. The NSA allows preventive detention for up to 12 months, and detainees are not legally required to be presented before a court.

UP CM Adityanath Asks Officials To Invoke NSA Against Accused In Lakhimpur Kheri Rape, Murder Case - null
UP CM Adityanath Asks Officials To Invoke NSA Against Accused In Lakhimpur Kheri Rape, Murder Case

BY PTI

According to Manglik, the incident occurred on the night of July 11 in a tribal hamlet under the Suriyawan police station area. The accused allegedly took the girl while she was sleeping with her grandparents. The girl was found the following morning lying naked under a tree near the Kusa river on the Bhadohi-Jaunpur border, following a search launched after a complaint by her family.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) against an unidentified person.

Related Content
Related Content

The SP said that on July 12, the suspect was intercepted near a bridge on the Kusa river. He allegedly opened fire at police, who returned fire and hit him in the leg before arresting him. During questioning, the man, a resident of neighbouring Jaunpur district, confessed to abducting and raping the girl, Manglik added, PTI reported.

Man Lynched In Manipur On Suspicion Of Stealing Vehicles, 5 Arrested - File photo
Four More Arrested In Lynching Of Dalit Man In Raebareli; NSA, Gangsters Act Invoked

BY Outlook News Desk

According to PTI, authorities said the NSA has been applied to prevent any further disruption to public order while legal proceedings continue.

Such applications of the NSA in rape cases are rare but not unprecedented. In 2022, a businessman in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, was detained under the NSA after he allegedly raped and tortured his wife with the assistance of friends.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Jadeja Gets Rid Of Ton-Up Campbell | WI 217/3 (65)

  2. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Rizwan, Salman Aim To Sustain Strong PAK Start

  3. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia Beat India With Highest Ever Chase In Women’s ODI History

  4. Nepal Vs UAE Match Report, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: NEP Hold Their Nerve, Win By 1 Run

  5. UAE Women Vs Papua New Guinea Women Live Streaming, ODI Series: Preview, Head-To-Head And Where To Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  2. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  3. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

  5. Wuhan Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Fights Back Against Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Swayamsevak To Ambedkarite: Bhanwar Meghwanshi On His Break from the RSS

  2. Why Tamil Nadu’s Self-Respect Legacy Continues to Checkmate the Rise of Hindutva Politics

  3. 'When All Indians are Hindus': RSS's 100-yr-old Paradox Revisited

  4. With 24 Days Left, Jan Suraaj Leads: Prashant Kishor’s Party First To Announce Candidates Amid NDA–INDIA Stalemate

  5. Caste Humiliation in Madhya Pradesh: OBC Youth Forced To Wash Brahmin's Feet Over AI-Generated Image, FIR Lodged

Entertainment News

  1. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  2. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  3. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  4. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  5. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

  2. Fake News Is India’s Specialty’: Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus Denies Reports Of Anti-Hindu Violence

  3. Madagascar President Warns Of Attempted Coup As Elite Soldiers Defect To Join Anti-Government Protests

  4. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  5. We Exist In Krasznahorkai’s Dystopia

Latest Stories

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Review | When Play Of Imagination Gets Sabotaged By A Choppy Script

  3. Rashtra Sevika Samiti: Patriarchal Stanche Of RSS

  4. Canadian Foreign Minister Arrives In India On First Official Visit As Both Nations Seek To Reset Ties

  5. Kerala Man’s Suicide Sparks Probe Demands After Instagram Post Alleging Abuse At RSS Camps

  6. Trump Declares Gaza War ‘Over’ As Israel Prepares For Hostage Release And Regional Peace Talks

  7. ED Raids Chennai-Based Sresan Pharma, Maker Of Coldrif Syrup Linked To Child Deaths

  8. IND Vs WI Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Jadeja Gets Rid Of Ton-Up Campbell | WI 217/3 (65)