Beyond The Sub-Categorisation Verdict, The Need For A Renewed Social Justice Agenda 

The idea of social justice and its related policies, mainly the Reservation policy, has often been misunderstood as the state's welfare initiative to introduce new mobile-class amongst the marginalised social groups. Such superficial remarks about reservation policy as one of the poverty eradication measures has harmed the values of social justice more. The court in the current case also characterised the reservation policy as a job distributions program for the marginalised castes, neglecting its ethical objective. The mandate of the social justice policies is to democratise the public institutions by limiting the conventional control of certain social elite groups over state’s power and privileges. However, any reflection over the implementation of reservation policy will showcase that only a miniscule section amongst the SCs and STs have benefitted by the reservation policy, retaining the domination of social elites in the government sectors.