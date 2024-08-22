National

Bengaluru Road Rage: Man Dies After Car Chases, Rams His Bike | Caught On Cam

Police have said that the road rage incident was the resultant of an escalated argument between the two.

The biker (L) who was killed in the road rage incident |
The biker (L) who was killed in the road rage incident
info_icon

A biker was killed late on Wednesday in Bengaluru after a car allegedly chased him down the streets and rammed his motorcycle from behind in the Vidyaranyapura area.

The car is seen tailing the motorcycling in a speeding manner through the city streets and the same has been caught on CCTV footage. Following the collision of the two vehicles, the biker -- Mahesh -- suffered severe injuries and later died.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed in this regard and police have arrested two persons, NDTV reported. Further probe into the incident is underway.

The rising cases of road rage incidents in the city have raised some serious concerns in Bengaluru citizens. People have been raising every incident on their part with the police to ensure enhanced safety in the city.

This incident comes just days after a 26-year-old bouncer allegedly chased a couple travelling in their car in southeastern Bengaluru, plucked out a wiper and smashed the windshield.

The incident took place around 10:30 pm on the Carmelaram flyover in Bellandur.

Notably, the couple were travelling with their nine-year-old baby in the backseat at the time of the incident.

Bellandur police promptly took action, arrived at the location and arrested the suspect, who was identified as Naveen Reddy -- a bouncer at a Koramangala pub, Deccan Herald reported.

A video of this incident had also gone viral on social media. The bouncer was seen threatening to smash the windshield even as the couple were screaming that they have a baby on board the car.

Though passersby held Reddy, he freed himself, plucked the wiper and smashed the windshield twice.

A senior police officer had said that Reddy was drunk and was triggered by the crash that took place before the window smashing incident.

Reddy, who was navigating through the traffic on flyover, had apparently crashed into the car and fell down, following which he got up and walked towards the car.

The shattering of the window shield's glass led to the couple suffering minor scratches. A case was filed against Reddy under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 324(4) (mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to the amount of twenty thousand rupees and more but less than one lakh rupees) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation).

