Bengaluru Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Floods, Waterlogging and Traffic Snarls

Bangalore has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past few days. As heavy rain continues to lash India's IT hub, an orange alert has been issued by the IMD, prompting work-from-home advisories and the closure of schools. Furthermore, the downpour has caused floods and waterlogging, bringing the city to a standstill.

Karnataka Rains: Flood in Bengaluru Photo gallery_1
Karnataka Rains: NDRF personnel rescue residents | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

NDRF personnel rescue residents after floodwaters entered the Kendriya Vihar apartment following heavy rain, in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Rains: Flood in Bengaluru Photo gallery_2
Karnataka Rains: Waterlogging in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Commuters push their two-wheelers through a waterlogged road after heavy rain, near Kendriya Vihar apartment, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Karnataka Rains: Flood in Bengaluru Photo gallery_3
Karnataka Rains: flooded street in Bengaluru | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
A man looks at a distance to cross a flooded street after heavy rains in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Rains: Flood in Bengaluru Photo gallery_4
Karnataka Rains: Rescue ops underway as apartment flooded in Bengaluru | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Lakshmi, is carried by rescue workers on her 86th birthday, after she was rescued from a flooded residential apartment due to heavy rains in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Rains: Flood in Bengaluru Photo gallery_5
Karnataka Rains: Flooding in Kendriya Vihar apartment complex in Bengaluru | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Rescue workers row a boat to enter an apartment complex to rescue the residents after it was flooded due to heavy rains in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Rains: Flood in Bengaluru Photo gallery_6
Karnataka Rains: Heavy rain floods large parts of North Bengaluru | Photo: PTI
People being rescued near Kendriya Vihar Apartment after it flooded following heavy rains, in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Rains: Flood in Bengaluru Photo gallery_7
Karnataka Rains: Residents evacuated after flooding | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Residents with their belongings after floodwater entered the Kendriya Vihar apartment after heavy rains, in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Rains: Flood in Bengaluru Photo gallery_8
Karnataka Rains: People catch fish in a waterlogged area | Photo: PTI
People catch fish in a waterlogged area after heavy rain, at Yelahanka old town in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Rains: Flood in Bengaluru Photo gallery_9
Karnataka Rains: NDRF personnel during a rescue operation | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
NDRF personnel during a rescue operation after floodwater entered the Kendriya Vihar apartment following heavy rain, in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Rains: Flood in Bengaluru Photo gallery_10
Karnataka Rains: Waterlogging on a road at Kodigehalli | Photo: PTI
Waterlogging on a road after heavy rain, at Kodigehalli in Bengaluru.

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan A Vs United Arab Emirates Live Score, Emerging Asia Cup: Mohammad Haris Stars With Unbeaten 71 | PAK-A - 179/4 In 20 Overs
  2. ICC Test Rankings: Pant Overtakes Kohli In Batter's List; Bumrah Tops Bowling Chart
  3. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Live Score: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield
  4. Bhutan Vs Maldives, Quadrangular T20I Series 2nd SF Live Streaming: When Where To Watch
  5. Bhutan Vs Maldives Toss Update, Quadrangular T20I Series Semi-Final 2: BHU Bat First In Gelephu - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Premier League: Head Coach Thomas Frank Aiming To Rediscover Brentford’s Character
  2. Paris Saint-Germain Held To 1-1 Draw By PSV Eindhoven In Champions League - In Pics
  3. Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 PSV, Champions League: Marquinhos Laments Efficiency In UCL Draw
  4. Real Madrid 5-2 Borussia Dortmund, UCL: 'Extraordinary' Vinicius Will Win Ballon D'or, Says Ancelotti
  5. Champions League: Vinicius Junior's Hat-Trick Helps Real Madrid Beat Borussia Dortmund 5-2 - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  2. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  3. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  4. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  5. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. India 0-2 Germany Live Hockey Score, Bilateral Test Series Match 1: Lukas Windfeder Doubles GER Advantage
  2. GB Vs MAS Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Juniors Match
  3. New Zealand Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NZ Vs JPN Juniors
  4. India Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Juniors
  5. India 4-2 Malaysia, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Match Report: IND Earn Third Straight Win

