Bengaluru Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Floods, Waterlogging and Traffic Snarls

NDRF personnel rescue residents after floodwaters entered the Kendriya Vihar apartment following heavy rain, in Bengaluru.
Commuters push their two-wheelers through a waterlogged road after heavy rain, near Kendriya Vihar apartment, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
A man looks at a distance to cross a flooded street after heavy rains in Bengaluru.
Lakshmi, is carried by rescue workers on her 86th birthday, after she was rescued from a flooded residential apartment due to heavy rains in Bengaluru.
Rescue workers row a boat to enter an apartment complex to rescue the residents after it was flooded due to heavy rains in Bengaluru.
People being rescued near Kendriya Vihar Apartment after it flooded following heavy rains, in Bengaluru.
Residents with their belongings after floodwater entered the Kendriya Vihar apartment after heavy rains, in Bengaluru.
People catch fish in a waterlogged area after heavy rain, at Yelahanka old town in Bengaluru.
NDRF personnel during a rescue operation after floodwater entered the Kendriya Vihar apartment following heavy rain, in Bengaluru.
Waterlogging on a road after heavy rain, at Kodigehalli in Bengaluru.