Bengaluru Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Floods, Waterlogging and Traffic Snarls

Bangalore has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past few days. As heavy rain continues to lash India's IT hub, an orange alert has been issued by the IMD, prompting work-from-home advisories and the closure of schools. Furthermore, the downpour has caused floods and waterlogging, bringing the city to a standstill.