Bengaluru Man Nikith Shetty Fired For Acid Attack Threat Against Influencer Over Clothing Choice | Details

A Bengaluru man, Nikith Shetty, was fired after threatening an acid attack against an Instagram influencer over her clothing choice. The incident gained attention after the woman's husband, journalist Shahbaz Ansar, raised the alarm on social media, prompting swift action from both the police and the company involved.

Nikith Shetty Photo:
A man in Bengaluru, Nikith Shetty, was fired from his job after threatening to throw acid at a woman over her choice of clothing in a social media post. The incident came to light after the woman's husband, journalist Shahbaz Ansar, filed a complaint and shared a screenshot of the threat, which was sent to his wife, an Instagram influencer.

Ansar took to Twitter, tagging Karnataka's DGP, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, writing: "This is serious. @DgpKarnataka, @CMofKarnataka, @DKShivakumar. This person is threatening to throw acid on my wife's face for her choice of clothes. Please take immediate action against this person to prevent any incident from happening."

Shahbaz Ansar revealed that the man who threatened his wife with an acid attack was employed by Etios Digital Services. Expressing concern, he stated, "I don't think women are safe in this organization."

In a follow-up tweet, Ansar confirmed that the company had taken swift action by terminating Nikith Shetty's employment. He wrote, "The man who threatened my wife @KhyatiShree_ with acid attack lost his job. The company acted promptly and fired him. Thanks to everyone who made this happen."

Etios Services also issued a statement on Instagram, expressing that they were "deeply saddened" by Nikith Shetty's "unacceptable" conduct. The company assured that they would take the necessary steps to maintain a safe workplace environment.

Etios Services expressed its deep regret over a serious incident involving its employee, Nikith Shetty, who made a threatening comment about an individual’s clothing choices. "This behaviour is absolutely unacceptable and goes against the core values we uphold at Etios Services," the company stated.

BY Outlook Web Desk

The company also confirmed that legal action had been taken against Shetty following the incident.

"As a company committed to fostering a safe and respectful environment, we have taken immediate action. Nikith's employment has been terminated for a period of five years, and we have filed a case against him to ensure accountability for his actions," the statement said.

Etios Services emphasized its dedication to promoting respect and dignity for all, firmly standing against harassment or violence. "Our commitment to creating a safe workplace is unwavering, and we will continue to take all necessary measures to uphold this standard. Thank you for your understanding and support as we navigate this situation. Together, let’s work towards a more respectful and inclusive community," the company added.

