Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Bengal Registers 4,546 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 37 More Fatalities

The state had on Sunday logged 6,980 fresh infections and 36 deaths due to the disease.

Bengal Registers 4,546 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 37 More Fatalities
The state's Covid positivity rate improved on Monday. -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 11:32 am

West Bengal on Monday recorded 4,546 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 19,69,791, while 37 more fatalities raised the toll to 20,375, a health department bulletin said.

The positivity rate came down to 8.84 per cent from Sunday’s 9.53 per cent, and the number of active cases currently has 94,535, down by 15,648 from the previous day's count. At least 20,157 recoveries were reported in West Bengal in the past 24 hours, which improved the discharge rate to 94.17 per cent. Altogether, 18,54,881 people have been cured of the disease so far. Fourteen fresh COVID-19 fatalities were reported from North 24 Parganas district and five from Kolkata.

Related stories

 West Bengal Govt To Begin Open-Air Classes For Primary School Students

Allow Bengal’s Tableau On Netaji At R-Day Parade, BJP Leader Tathagata Roy Urges PM Modi

Bengal Covid Surge: Modi, Mamata Cancel Scheduled Rallies, ECI Restricts Campaign

North 24 Parganas also registered the highest number of new cases at 678, followed by Kolkata at 496. The state conducted over 2.28 crore sample tests, including 51,421 since Sunday, the bulletin added. During the day, the health department administered 7,16,842 vaccine doses to eligible beneficiaries, taking the total number of jabs to over 11.87 crore, a senior official of the state government said.

At least 19 girls in the age group of 15-18 years from the city's port area were given doses on the occasion of National Girl Child Day by the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights along with Save the Children, an organisation, and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

National West Bengal Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 Positivity Rate COVID-19 Vaccine COVID Fatalities
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Don't Want People's Livelihood To Be Affected, Covid Curbs To Be Eased As Soon As Possible: Kejriwal

Don't Want People's Livelihood To Be Affected, Covid Curbs To Be Eased As Soon As Possible: Kejriwal

Over 162 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India So Far: Govt

Budget Session Part I: Rajya Sabha To Sit In Morning, Lok Sabha In Evening Due To Covid Restrictions

Cricketer Turned Politician Gautam Gambhir Tests Covid-19 Positive

Must Promote Online Trade In Mandis To Make Prices Of Agricultural Produce More Competitive: Raj CM

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Students wearing masks wait at the gate of a school to attend classes in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, Mumbai.

Mumbai Students Mask Up As Schools Reopen After Covid-19 Scare

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion.

Photo Gallery: Ukrainian Soldiers On Their Feet Amid Russian Threat

Alize Cornet of France reacts after defeating Simona Halep of Romania in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 8: Alize Cornet Steals The Show As Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas Enter Quarters

The first time we saw the director acting in a film was in the 1969 romance drama 'Aradhna'. In the film he played the role of lead actor Rajesh Khanna's friend and was seen in a few scenes in the film. The film also starred actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas, at a programme in New Delhi. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Hardeep Singh Puri are also seen.

PM Modi Unveils Hologram Statue Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose On His Birth Annivesary