Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Bengal Logs 150 New Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death

West Bengal on Friday logged 150 new Covid-19 cases pushing the tally to 21,15,445, a health department bulletin said.

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 9:11 pm

One more person died in the last 24 hours, taking the total Covid-19 fatality to 21,513, the bulletin said.

One more person died in the last 24 hours, taking the total Covid-19 fatality to 21,513, the bulletin said.

The positivity rate for the day was 2.81 percent as 5,343 samples were tested.

The state currently has 2,026 active Covid-19 cases while 20,91,906 people have recovered from the disease including 322 persons during the day.

The Covid-19 recovery rate now is 98.89 percent.

On Thursday the state reported 69 new Covid-19 cases and one death.

A total of 2,65,44,775 samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, it added.

(Inputs from PTI)

