Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Bengal Guv Summons Assembly Session At 2 AM On March 7

West Bengal speaker commenting on the timing said the letter sent to the Governor may have had a "typographical error".

Bengal Guv Summons Assembly Session At 2 AM On March 7
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 9:47 pm

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday summoned West Bengal's  Assembly for a session past mid-night at 2 AM on March 7. Noting that the meeting time was "unusual and history of sorts (was) in the making", the governor, however, pointed out that the decision was taken according to a recommendation of the state Cabinet.

West Bengal speaker commenting on the timing said the letter sent to the Governor may have had a "typographical error". In a tweet, Dhankar said that finding the timing of the session "after midnight somewhat odd,"  the state Chief Secretary was called for urgent consultation before noon Thursday. However, "there was usual compliance failure," he complained.

The decision to call the house at the odd hour was taken "accepting the cabinet decision," the Governor said. "Invoking article 174 (1) of Constitution, accepting Cabinet Decision, Assembly has been summoned to meet on March 7, 2022 at 2.00 A.M," he tweeted.

Related stories

NEWSFLASH | West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar 'Prorogues' Assembly

Primary Schools in West Bengal Could Be Reopened After A Few More Days : Mamata

West Bengal Launches 'Paray Shikshalay' To Help Kids Stay In School Amid Covid-19

"Assembly meeting after midnight at 2.00 A.M. is unusual and history of sorts in making, but that is Cabinet Decision," he added. The governor had earlier sent back a recommendation by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for summoning the Assembly for the Budget Session, saying that as per constitutional provision, it must come from the state Cabinet.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National West Bengal Assembly West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar West Bengal Government Assembly West Bengal Governor West Bengal State Government Of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar West Bengal Kolkata
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Indian Embassy In Kyiv Issues Fresh Advisory To Indians Stuck In Ukraine

Indian Embassy In Kyiv Issues Fresh Advisory To Indians Stuck In Ukraine

Rescue Mission Launched To Trace Six Missing Persons In Jammu & Kashmir

COVID-19: Punjab Sees 107 Cases

Political Mood In Gorakhpur Ahead Of Polls

Delhi Sees Uptick In Crimes Against Women In 2021; 17.51 Pc Surge In Rape Cases

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The view of CM Yogi Adityanath’s office in Gorakhpur.

Political Mood In Gorakhpur Ahead Of Polls

Hrithik Roshan is all set to play the role of Vedha in the upcoming Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The role was earlier portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi.

'Vikram Vedha' To 'Bachchhan Pandey': Here Are Five South Characters Recreated By Bollywood Actors

Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine.

Ukraine On Edge Amid Russian Offensive

An instructor, right, shows a grenade during a training of members of a Ukrainian far-right group train, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ukrainians Take Part In Military Drills To Combat Russian Invasion

This bust of Gangubai is installed inside a room of a building by one of the residents who was connected to her. This bust was brought to its present location when the Gangubai chawl was demolished.

The Matriarch Of Kamathipura

Huge waves hitting the sea wall after Storm Franklin moved in overnight, just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left over 1 million homes in Britain without power, in Porthcawl, Wales.

Storm Franklin: Heavy Rains And High Winds Swept Across Northern Ireland