Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Bengal CM To Hold Meeting With Senior Officers On Covid Situation

Senior officials, including the chief secretary and health secretary, will be present at the meeting.  

Bengal CM To Hold Meeting With Senior Officers On Covid Situation
Mamata Banerjee will hold a meeting to take stock of the COVID-19 situation PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 May 2022 12:11 pm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a meeting with senior state government officials on Wednesday to take stock of the COVID-19 situation, a top bureaucrat said. Senior officials, including the chief secretary and health secretary, will be present at the meeting.  

Meanwhile, the state reported 46 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday,  25 more than the previous day, taking the tally to 20,18,646. The positivity rate also rose to 0.68 per cent from Monday's 0.41 per cent, the bulletin said.

Related stories

Bangladesh All-Rounder Shakib Al Hasan Tests Positive For COVID-19, To Miss First Test Vs Sri Lanka

There were no coronavirus fatalities during the day and the death toll remained at 21,203. The number of active cases have increased from 408 on Monday to 417.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow Hold A Meeting Senior State Government Officials Chief Secretary And Health Secretary Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Law Blow: Harsh Laws Are Always Used To Suppress Dissent And Opposition

Law Blow: Harsh Laws Are Always Used To Suppress Dissent And Opposition

Mahesh Babu Thanks Fans For Standing By Him During His Toughest Times

Mahesh Babu Thanks Fans For Standing By Him During His Toughest Times