Bengal CM To Hold Meeting With Senior Officers On Covid Situation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a meeting with senior state government officials on Wednesday to take stock of the COVID-19 situation, a top bureaucrat said. Senior officials, including the chief secretary and health secretary, will be present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, the state reported 46 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 25 more than the previous day, taking the tally to 20,18,646. The positivity rate also rose to 0.68 per cent from Monday's 0.41 per cent, the bulletin said.

There were no coronavirus fatalities during the day and the death toll remained at 21,203. The number of active cases have increased from 408 on Monday to 417.

(With PTI inputs)