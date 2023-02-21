BEL Signs MoUs With ADA, DRDO For Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft Programme

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on Tuesday said it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), DRDO, for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme.



It also signed another MoU with Cisco for long-term strategic cooperation in the areas of networking, collaboration, and security among other associated services, the BEL said in separate press releases.



These MoUs were signed during the Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru from February 13 to 17, the PSU said.



According to BEL, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft is a fifth-generation, multi-role, all-weather fighter aircraft designed with high survivability and stealth capability.



The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and ADA, wherein both parties will cooperate for the design, development, qualification, production, and supply of Internal Weapon Bay Computer and other Line Replaceable Units (LRUs) for AMCA and provide lifetime product support to the Indian Air Force.



About the MoU with Cisco, BEL said the partnership aims at leveraging the strengths and capabilities to capitalise on opportunities emerging in the domains of network and security.