Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Bangladesh Wants To Invest In West Bengal : Bangladesh Minister

The Bangladesh economy is growing under Hasina's leadership. We want to invest in the state," he said adding he had met the Bengal Chief Minister on Tuesday.

Bangladesh Wants To Invest In West Bengal : Bangladesh Minister
West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Apr 2022 8:11 pm

Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi Wednesday praised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that his country is keen to make investments in the state. Munshi, who was speaking at the inaugural session of Bengal Global Business Summit, 2022 here, said that Indian investors should reciprocate and invest in Bangladesh.

"Mamata Banerjee is leading here and Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh as the country's Prime Minister. The Bangladesh economy is growing under Hasina's leadership. We want to invest in the state," he said adding he had met the Bengal Chief Minister on Tuesday.

Related stories

India Committed To Assisting Bangladesh's March Towards Prosperity: President Kovind

50th Bangladesh Victory Day: President Ram Nath Kovind Attends As Guest Of Honour

Vijay Diwas: PM Modi Recalls Valour Of Indian Army; Lauds Bangladeshi Freedom Fighters

Bhutan Minister for Economic Affairs, Loknath Sharma said the country shares 300 km border with West Bengal, which has made remarkable progress in technology. "Bengal means business and so do Bhutan ...  90 percent of Bhutan's trade is with India. So we are inseparable," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Bangladesh Economy Bengal Global Business Summit Bhutan's Trade Economic Affairs Bhutan Minister West Bengal Chief Minister Investments Mamata Banerjee Bangladesh West Bengal Bhutan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Environmental Studies Is Great Career Choice For Students And Growth Area For Educators

Why Environmental Studies Is Great Career Choice For Students And Growth Area For Educators

Patna's Long Forgotten Nightlife Of Tawaifs And Bordellos

Patna's Long Forgotten Nightlife Of Tawaifs And Bordellos