Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
×
×
National

Bangladesh Prime Minister Hasina Offers Prayers At Ajmer Dargah

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday afternoon paid obeisance at the dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Rajasthan’s Ajmer.

Sheikh Hasina at Rajghat
Sheikh Hasina at Rajghat Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 6:49 pm

She reached the shrine amid tight security arrangements and was extended a red-carpet welcome.

Saiyad Kalimuddin, a khadim at the shrine, said a “chadar” was offered on behalf of Hasina, and prayers were performed for peace and prosperity in both countries. She spent nearly an hour in the dargah.  

According to the protocol, there was no other devotee on the dargah premises and the market in its vicinity was closed.  

Before leaving the city, Hasina stayed for some time at the circuit house.

Earlier, Hasina along with her delegation reached the Jaipur international airport in a special aircraft. 

She was received by state Education Minister BD Kalla and top officials.  

Folk artists performed dances to welcome her at the airport. She could not stop herself and danced with the artists at the airport.

The delegation stayed for a while in the VIP lounge of the airport before leaving for Ajmer by road.

(Inputs from PTI)

