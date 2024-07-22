Farmer Denied Entry In Mall For Wearing Dhoti, Karnataka Govt To Issue Guidelines

"There had been discussion last week in the Assembly over a farmer from a village being denied entry into a mall owing to his attire -- wearing a 'panche' (dhoti) -- which is our cultural attire. Following the incident, orders were issued for its closure. We have also decided to issue guidelines in this regard, whether it is a mall or any other place -- small or big. 'Panche' is part of our culture," Shivakumar told the Assembly on Monday.