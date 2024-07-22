National

Farmer Denied Entry In Mall For Wearing Dhoti, Karnataka Govt To Issue Guidelines

The farmer was reportedly wearing white shirt and 'panche' (dhoti), and the security staffer at the mall allegedly told him and his son that he won’t be allowed inside in a 'panche', and to 'wear trousers and come.'

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, announced on Monday that the government will issue guidelines to malls and other establishments following an incident where a farmer was denied entry due to his traditional attire.

The move comes after the GT World mall was closed for seven days on July 18, following widespread condemnation from members cutting across party lines in the Legislative Assembly.

The incident reportedly happened on July 16 when septuagenarian Fakeerappa from  Haveri district visited the mall along with his wife and son to watch a movie at a multiplex.

Fakeerappa was reportedly wearing white shirt and 'panche' (dhoti), and the security staffer at the mall allegedly told him and his son that he won’t be allowed inside in a 'panche', and to "wear trousers and come."

It had also termed the alleged insult to the farmer as infringement of "dignity and self respect" of an individual, and said it cannot be tolerated.

"There had been discussion last week in the Assembly over a farmer from a village being denied entry into a mall owing to his attire -- wearing a 'panche' (dhoti) -- which is our cultural attire. Following the incident, orders were issued for its closure. We have also decided to issue guidelines in this regard, whether it is a mall or any other place -- small or big. 'Panche' is part of our culture," Shivakumar told the Assembly on Monday.

Opposition Welcomes Guidelines, Warns Of Lack Of Enforcement

JD(S) floor leader C B Suresh Babu requested the Deputy Chief Minister to bring private clubs too under the guidelines. He said: "People wearing 'panche' are not allowed in clubs too, please include clubs too while bringing in the guidelines."

Intervening, Law Minister H K Patil said Shivakumar's statement was regarding a specific incident, and requested him not to include clubs and bars. "This is a matter regarding self respect of farmers and village population; don't mix other things in this."

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka welcomed the government's plans to issue guidelines through a circular, but added "we are aware that the circular will be forgotten after six months."           

"So, I suggest while giving licence, include the guidelines in that -- those wearing traditional village attire should not be harassed. If it is included in the licence it will be helpful, as the licence will be kept permanently," the BJP leader said.

He also said that guidelines should cover recognised or reputed clubs for which the government has given land and permissions. "We are not asking for bars and wine stores..... This has even been recommended by the House committee."

Congress MLA and Chief Minister's economic adviser Basavaraj Rayareddi too noted that clubs in the city impose certain restrictions on dress, and circulars should be issued to them too.

(With PTI Inputs)

