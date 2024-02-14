Banbhoolpura Demolition Not In Accordance With Law: Salman Khurshid Tells High Court

Noted lawyer Salman Khurshid on Wednesday argued on behalf of a Banbhoolpura resident in the Uttarakhand High Court saying his client should have been granted 15 days' time to file a reply in the court before the demolition was carried out in the area.

Demolition of "illegal structures" had sparked violence in Banbhoolpura on February 8 which claimed six lives and left more than a 100 people injured, including police and journalists.

Khurshid argued that although the demolition was done and as such no relief can be granted to the petitioner, it was not done following the due legal process.