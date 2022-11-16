Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
Ayyappa Temple: TN To Operate Special Buses To Kerala

Ayyappa Swamy temple's Mandala and Makaravilakku poojas will require special buses to be operated to Kerala, the Tamil Nadu government announced.

Updated: 16 Nov 2022 8:57 pm

Special buses would be operated to Kerala because of the annual Mandala and Makaravilakku poojas in the Lord Ayyappa Swamy temple, the Tamil Nadu government said on Wednesday.

From November 17 to January 20, 2023, the special buses including the ultra-deluxe services, would be operated to Pamba by state-run road transport corporations.

The special buses would ply from Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, and Cuddalore, Transport Minister S S Sivasankar said.

There is an expectation that more devotees would be visiting the hill shrine in Kerala this year and accordingly all arrangements have been made and www.tnstc.in is the portal for online bookings.

Pamba in Tathanamthitta district of Kerala is near the Sabarimala hill temple.

The Mandala pooja is from November 16 to December 27. The Makaravilakku pooja is from December 30 to January 19, 2023. 

Ayyappa Temple Lord Ayyappa Tamil Nadu Kerala Chennai Tiruchirappalli Madurai Transport Minister S S Sivasankar
