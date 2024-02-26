At Farmers' Protest, Where Are The Women?

Sheltered away under the tarpaulin-covered tractors, a small group of women sit steadfast in their support for the farmers at Shambhu. One could spot them mass-raising slogans and waving fists in the daytime. Most have their heads covered and it is usually the older women who take the mic while speaking to the media. These women have been camping since February 11, too, and they remain determined to continue to fight against all odds.

“As women, there are challenges of living under open sky for days. It is also in our culture to be clean but it becomes a challenge sometimes (to get privacy),” says 48-year-old Manjeet Kaur. While the men at the protest turn barrels into geysers for hot water and take baths on the streets, women have to travel long distances to find a secluded space to bathe. “But we have come here leaving our families and children at home to protest against police brutality and raise our demands for MSP. We will stay here and keep fighting just like last time,” she adds.