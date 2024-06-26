Assam: Sadhus Throng Kamakhya Temple In Guwahati For Ambubachi Mela

'Sadhus' take part in a religious procession at Kamakhya temple, on the eve of the annual Ambubachi Mela, in Guwahati.
Sadhus (hindu holy men) stage a protest near Kamakhya temple during Ambubachi Mela, in Guwahati.
Devotees offer prayers at the Kamakhya temple which reopened after the end of the annual Ambubachi Mela, in Guwahati.
Devotees throng the Maa Kamakhya temple ahead of the annual Ambubachi Mela, in Guwahati.
Devotees arrive to offer prayers during the ongoing 'Ambubachi Mela', at Kamakhya temple, in Guwahati.
Devotees visit the Kamakhya temple that opened for prayers after the four days of Ambubachi Mela, in Guwahati.