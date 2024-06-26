National

Assam: Sadhus Throng Kamakhya Temple In Guwahati For Ambubachi Mela

Scores of 'sadhus' took part in a religious procession at Kamakhya temple in Assam's Guwahati on the eve of the annual Ambubachi Mela. The doors of the famed Kamakhya Temple, closed for the last four days on the occasion of Ambubachi Mela, opened on Wednesday morning with devotees thronging the seat of Shakti cult.