Assam: Sadhus Throng Kamakhya Temple In Guwahati For Ambubachi Mela

Scores of 'sadhus' took part in a religious procession at Kamakhya temple in Assam's Guwahati on the eve of the annual Ambubachi Mela. The doors of the famed Kamakhya Temple, closed for the last four days on the occasion of Ambubachi Mela, opened on Wednesday morning with devotees thronging the seat of Shakti cult.

Ambubachi Mela 2024 Photo: PTI

'Sadhus' take part in a religious procession at Kamakhya temple, on the eve of the annual Ambubachi Mela, in Guwahati.

1/6
Ambubachi Mela
Ambubachi Mela Photo: PTI

Sadhus (hindu holy men) stage a protest near Kamakhya temple during Ambubachi Mela, in Guwahati.

2/6
Ambubachi Festival
Ambubachi Festival Photo: PTI

Devotees offer prayers at the Kamakhya temple which reopened after the end of the annual Ambubachi Mela, in Guwahati.

3/6
Maa Kamakhya temple
Maa Kamakhya temple Photo: PTI

Devotees throng the Maa Kamakhya temple ahead of the annual Ambubachi Mela, in Guwahati.

4/6
Ambubachi in Assam
Ambubachi in Assam Photo: PTI

Devotees arrive to offer prayers during the ongoing 'Ambubachi Mela', at Kamakhya temple, in Guwahati.

5/6
Ambubachi Mela in Assam
Ambubachi Mela in Assam Photo: PTI

Devotees arrive to offer prayers during the ongoing 'Ambubachi Mela', at Kamakhya temple, in Guwahati.

6/6
Ambubachi Mela 2024
Ambubachi Mela 2024 Photo: PTI

Devotees visit the Kamakhya temple that opened for prayers after the four days of Ambubachi Mela, in Guwahati.

