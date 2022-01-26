Assam Reports 4,189 New Covid Cases, 19 Deaths

Assam on Tuesday recorded 4,189 fresh Covid-19 infections, a decrease of over 1,700 new cases compared to the previous day's figure, pushing the state's tally to 7,02,902, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said. The number of fresh fatalities during the day increased to 19 from Monday’s 18, taking the overall death toll to 6,338.

The 4,189 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday were detected from 43,587 sample tests conducted during the day, with the day’s positivity rate at 9.61 per cent. This was a decrease from 5,902 new cases on Monday detected from 56,519 sample tests with the positivity rate at 10.44 per cent.

Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, recorded 998 new cases, down from 1,044 cases reported on the previous day. Among other districts, Tinsukia reported 219 new infections, Kamrup (Rural) 211 and Jorhat 208.

Of the new deaths, Cachar and Sonitpur reported three each, while two each were recorded in Dibrugarh and Nagaon. The number of Covid-19 positive patients dying due to other causes remained at 1,347.

Altogether 6,747 patients recovered during the day, an increase from the 5,625 on Monday. The total number of cured patients in the state has reached 6,53,719 with a recovery rate of 93 per cent. There are 41,498 active COVID-19 positive cases in the state currently. The NHM said a total of 4,09,43,241 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the state.

