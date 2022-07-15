Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Assam Records Four More Japanese Encephalitis Deaths

Four more people succumbed to Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Assam on Friday.

undefined
Microorganisms (Representative image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 9:04 pm

Four more persons died of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Assam on Friday, taking the toll to 23 this month, according to officials.

The state reported 16 more cases during the day taking the tally to 160 this month. Two deaths each were reported in Nalbari and Morigaon districts. Four fresh cases were reported from Nagaon district, three each from Nalbari and Udalguri, two from Sivasagar, and one each from Barpeta, Kamrup Metro, Karbi Anglong, and Hojai, officials said.  

The state had recorded three deaths and 23 new JE cases on Thursday. Principal Secretary (Health) Avinash Joshi has directed all districts to form a District Rapid Response team on Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and JE.

Related stories

Free Covid Precautionary Dose For 18-59 Age Group Launched In Assam

Flood Situation Improves In Assam; 2.5 Lakh Still Affected

Japanese Encephalitis Toll In Assam Climbs To 110 In July

The Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines communicated by the National Health Mission, Assam are to be followed by all the districts for AES/JE case detection, management, and referral, he said

Tags

National Japanese Encephalitis (JE) Assam Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) Avinash Joshi District Rapid Response National Health Mission
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Govt Expresses Concern Over Alleged Malpractices By BYJU’s, Other Edtech Companies

Govt Expresses Concern Over Alleged Malpractices By BYJU’s, Other Edtech Companies