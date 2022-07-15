Assam Records Four More Japanese Encephalitis Deaths

Four more persons died of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Assam on Friday, taking the toll to 23 this month, according to officials.

The state reported 16 more cases during the day taking the tally to 160 this month. Two deaths each were reported in Nalbari and Morigaon districts. Four fresh cases were reported from Nagaon district, three each from Nalbari and Udalguri, two from Sivasagar, and one each from Barpeta, Kamrup Metro, Karbi Anglong, and Hojai, officials said.

The state had recorded three deaths and 23 new JE cases on Thursday. Principal Secretary (Health) Avinash Joshi has directed all districts to form a District Rapid Response team on Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and JE.

The Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines communicated by the National Health Mission, Assam are to be followed by all the districts for AES/JE case detection, management, and referral, he said