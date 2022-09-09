Friday, Sep 09, 2022
Assam Government Merges Elementary, Secondary Education Departments

All correspondence relating to the existing departments will also be henceforth made in the name of the new one, it said.

Afghanistan One Year Later Education
Assam government has decided to create a new school education department Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 6:13 pm

The Assam government has decided to create a new school education department by merging two existing ones, an official notification said. The elementary and secondary education departments are being merged to form the new one, it said.  

Consequent to the merger, all officers and staff of the two departments will come under the administrative control of the school education department. All correspondence relating to the existing departments will also be henceforth made in the name of the new one, it said.

The notification was issued by the administrative reforms department earlier this week. All existing directorates and organisations of the two departments will be under the administrative control of the school education. The notification does not specify any reason for the merger.

(With PTI inputs)

