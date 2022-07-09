Assam Flood Situation Improves As Water Recedes, Over 6 Lakh People Continue To Suffer

The flood situation in Assam improved considerably on Saturday with all rivers flowing below the danger levels and no death being recorded.

Still, 6,27,874 people are suffering due to the floods, as per a bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

On Friday, it was at 8,88,177. So far, 190 people have died due to floods and landslides in the state this year.

A total of 506 villages in 27 revenue circles of 15 districts are still inundated by floodwaters.

Among the worst-affected districts are Cachar where 4,28,827 people are still suffering because of the deluge, and Morigaon where 1,43,422 have been affected.

More than 50,000 people are taking shelter in 130 relief camps across the state.

A total crop area of 8,912.87 hectares is still submerged, while 1,07,559 animals have been affected.

An embankment was breached in Udalguri, while 47 roads and 74 houses were fully damaged.

Flooding was also reported in some parts of Guwahati in the last 24 hours.

(With PTI inputs)

