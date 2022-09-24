Saturday, Sep 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Assam CM, Representatives Of 6 Communities Agree To Tripartite Meeting On ST Status

The chief minister said they agreed to have more meetings, including a tripartite one involving the government, the representatives and other tribal bodies “to narrow down existing differences and create a conducive atmosphere for ST status to the communities”.

Himanta Biswa Sarma
Himanta Biswa Sarma Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Sep 2022 10:59 am

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that his government and representatives of six communities demanding Scheduled Tribe status have agreed to a tripartite meeting to resolve the issue.

“Held a meeting with representatives of Adivasi, Chutia, Koch Rajbongshi, Matak, Moran and Tai Ahom communities with regard to their demand for ST status. While listening to their concern, also drew their attention to the series of steps taken by our Govt to accord them ST status,” Sarma wrote on Twitter on Friday.

The chief minister said they agreed to have more meetings, including a tripartite one involving the government, the representatives and other tribal bodies “to narrow down existing differences and create a conducive atmosphere for ST status to the communities”.

The six communities are protesting against the Centre's decision to grant ST status to 12 communities in five other states excluding them.

Protesters had taken out a march under the umbrella organisation ‘Janagoshti Oikyo Mancha’ on Thursday, but were stopped by the police from reaching the state secretariat. The BJP had promised to grant ST status to these communities before the 2016 assembly elections. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Scheduled Tribe Status Tripartite Meeting ST Status Janagoshti Oikyo Mancha
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

Prophet Row: Supreme Court Transfers FIRs Against Journalist Navika Kumar To Delhi Police

Prophet Row: Supreme Court Transfers FIRs Against Journalist Navika Kumar To Delhi Police