Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Assam Cabinet Okays Formation Of Police Commando Battalions In 5 Districts

The Assam Forensic Science Laboratory Service Rules, 1985 will be amended to include a degree in Forensic Science, Baruah said. The Council of Ministers also approved the requisition of land for setting up an Assam Complex at Tiware village in Maharashtra's Raigarh district.

The Assam Cabinet on Monday approved for the formation of Commando Battalions in the state Photo by V.V. Biju/Outlook

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 8:47 am

The Assam Cabinet on Monday approved an amount of Rs 839.95 crore for the formation of Commando Battalions in the state police for five districts, a minister said.

The battalions to be stationed in sensitive areas will boost the capabilities of the Assam Police in dealing with crimes as well as play a crucial role in counter-insurgency operations, Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said while briefing the media after the meeting. 

The five battalions will be set up in Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong, Sivasagar, Biswanath and Tinsukia districts. The meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, also approved in principle allotment of land for the establishment of the Assam campus of the National Forensic Science University (NFSU).

The Health and Family Welfare department will provide the infrastructure at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for opening a transit campus till the permanent NFSU campus is established.

A ‘namghar’ (prayer and cultural hall), a museum, a guest house and a conference hall will be constructed in the proposed complex by Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra Society, he said.

The Cabinet also approved the tabling of the Assam Aerial Ropeways Bill, 2022 in the upcoming session of the Assembly to authorise, facilitate and regulate the construction and working of aerial ropeways and to ensure legislative and administrative safeguards.

(With PTI inputs)

