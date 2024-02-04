Arvind Kejriwal Under Delhi Police Scanner Again Over AAP MLAs Poaching Allegations - Explained

The notice to Kejriwal came just a day after he skipped the Enforcement Directorate’s fifth summon related to Delhi liquor policy case. Calling the summons ‘illegal’, the AAP convenor alleged that it was aimed at preventing him from campaigning in elections.

Summons and raids at opposition leaders’ premises are a frequent occurrence, often ahead of elections. Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED on Friday in a case of alleged money laundering.