Kejriwal Challenges ED Summons In Delhi HC Amid Money Laundering Allegations

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Delhi High Court in response to nine summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) concerning the alleged liquor policy scam's money laundering case.
The case is slated to be heard on Wednesday by a division bench comprising Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Manoj Jain.
The ED had previously lodged two criminal complaints against Kejriwal at the city's Rouse Avenue Courts, alleging his non-compliance with the issued summons.
Furthermore, the central agency issued the ninth summons to Kejriwal on Sunday, requesting his presence for questioning on Thursday, March 21, in connection to the money laundering case linked to the excise policy.
Advertisement
Last week, Kejriwal made an appearance before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court, where he was granted bail on the condition of furnishing a bail bond worth Rs 15,000 along with a surety of a similar amount. The hearing for this matter is scheduled for April 1. In its complaints, the ED asserted that Kejriwal had failed to adhere to the summons issued to him.
Kejriwal, however, has contested the legality of these summons, leading to his decision to challenge them in court. Despite his non-appearance, he communicated to the ED that he would be open to being questioned via video conferencing after March 12.
Advertisement
Notably, members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, have already been arrested in connection with the same money laundering case and are currently in judicial custody.
The ED has alleged that the excise policy under scrutiny was implemented as part of a conspiracy to ensure a 12 per cent wholesale business profit for specific private companies, a stipulation allegedly absent from the Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting minutes.
Furthermore, the central agency contends that Vijay Nair, alongside other individuals, orchestrated this conspiracy. It is claimed that Nair acted on behalf of both Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, according to assertions put forth by the agency.