Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Arunachal DyCM Requests Railway Minister For Early Completion Of Projects In State

He further informed the minister that the final location survey of Rupai to Parshuram Kund railway line has already been completed

Arunachal DyCM Requests Railway Minister For Early Completion Of Projects In State
Railway projects in Arunachal Pradesh Photograph by Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 1:57 pm

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has requested the Centre for early completion of vital railway projects in the frontier state. Mein, who called on Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Monday, requested him to start the broad gauge line project from Murkongselek in Assam’s Dhemaji district to Pasighat in East Siang district of the state at the earliest. 

He apprised the minister that land acquisition for the Murkongselek to Pasighat Railway line would be resolved soon, an official communique said here. Pressing for the project to commence early, Mein said that the strategic 217 km line of Pasighat-Tezu-Rupai would revolutionize the communication network in eastern Arunachal Pradesh and would also facilitate movement of defence forces to the border areas.

Related stories

SJVN Signs Pact With BHEL, REMC To Develop Renewable Projects For Indian Railways

No Plan To Privatise Railways, Need To Accept Latest Tech, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

The deputy chief minister also requested Vaishnaw to commence Rupai to Parshuram Kund railway line simultaneously, saying that the stretch of 90 km out of 217 km of Pasighat-Tezu-Parshuram Kund-Rupai would be much easier as the section falls in the plain area.

Moreover, there is railway line up to Rupai and the holy pilgrimage site at Parshuram Kund in Lohit district is visited by lakhs of pilgrims every year.  "The railway-project once completed will enhance tourists’ inflow to the holy place besides facilitating the pilgrims journey," Mein added. 

He further informed the minister that the final location survey of Rupai to Parshuram Kund railway line has already been completed. The Railway minister has assured to personally take up the matter for no objection certificate for the railway projects in Arunachal Pradesh with the Defence Ministry, the communique added.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Railway Projects Arunachal Pradesh DyCM Requests Railway Minister Location Survey Railway Line Movement Of Defence Forces Pilgrims Border Areas
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Don’t Know What Direction Twitter Will Go In: CEO Parag Agrawal Tells Anxious Employees

Don’t Know What Direction Twitter Will Go In: CEO Parag Agrawal Tells Anxious Employees

Is 'Indian Idol' Selling An Unrealistic Vision Of A Secured Singing Career? Else, What Are The Previous Winners Doing Now

Is 'Indian Idol' Selling An Unrealistic Vision Of A Secured Singing Career? Else, What Are The Previous Winners Doing Now