Arunachal DyCM Requests Railway Minister For Early Completion Of Projects In State

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has requested the Centre for early completion of vital railway projects in the frontier state. Mein, who called on Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Monday, requested him to start the broad gauge line project from Murkongselek in Assam’s Dhemaji district to Pasighat in East Siang district of the state at the earliest.

He apprised the minister that land acquisition for the Murkongselek to Pasighat Railway line would be resolved soon, an official communique said here. Pressing for the project to commence early, Mein said that the strategic 217 km line of Pasighat-Tezu-Rupai would revolutionize the communication network in eastern Arunachal Pradesh and would also facilitate movement of defence forces to the border areas.

The deputy chief minister also requested Vaishnaw to commence Rupai to Parshuram Kund railway line simultaneously, saying that the stretch of 90 km out of 217 km of Pasighat-Tezu-Parshuram Kund-Rupai would be much easier as the section falls in the plain area.

Moreover, there is railway line up to Rupai and the holy pilgrimage site at Parshuram Kund in Lohit district is visited by lakhs of pilgrims every year. "The railway-project once completed will enhance tourists’ inflow to the holy place besides facilitating the pilgrims journey," Mein added.

He further informed the minister that the final location survey of Rupai to Parshuram Kund railway line has already been completed. The Railway minister has assured to personally take up the matter for no objection certificate for the railway projects in Arunachal Pradesh with the Defence Ministry, the communique added.

(With PTI inputs)