Saturday, Nov 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Arun Goel Is New Election Commissioner

Arul Goel, who is a retired bureaucrat, has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Election Commission of India.

Arun Goel is new ECI head.
Arun Goel is new ECI head. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 7:47 pm

Retired bureaucrat Arun Goel was appointed as news Election Commissioner on Saturday.

According to the NDTV report, Goel will be the new head of ECI.

(This is a breaking news story. Details will be updated.)

Tags

National India Elections Election Commission Of India (ECI) Arun Goel Bureaucrat Election Commissioner New Delhi Appointments Retired Postings
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources

US: Nancy Pelosi To Step Down From House Leadership After Democrats Lose Control Of House Of Representatives

US: Nancy Pelosi To Step Down From House Leadership After Democrats Lose Control Of House Of Representatives