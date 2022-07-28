Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Army Soldier Arrested In Espionage Case Remanded To 2-Day Police Custody

A court here on Wednesday remanded an Indian Army soldier, who was arrested in a case of espionage, to two-day police custody.

FIle photo of Indian army soldiers taking position near a residential building where suspected gunmen were holed up

Updated: 28 Jul 2022 7:28 am

A court here on Wednesday remanded an Indian Army soldier, who was arrested in a case of espionage, to two-day police custody. 

The accused soldier Shantimoy Rana (24) was posted in Rajasthan and was honey-trapped by two women. He shared classified information about his regiment and videos of Army exercises with them through social media, DG Intelligence Umesh Mishra said.

“He was on the radar of the intelligence branch of the state police for some time and was detained on July 25 for questioning. He was in touch with a Pakistani agent, a woman who introduced herself as Gurnur Kaur alias Ankita. Another woman named Nisha was also in touch with him,” Mishra said.

Rana was arrested by the intelligence branch of Rajasthan Police on Tuesday and was produced before the court. 

The court has remanded him to two-day police custody, a police official said.

(Inputs from  PTI)

