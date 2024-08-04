Apni Party Fails To Resurrect Bakshi Model As Sheikh Abdullah’s Legacy Dominates Kashmir Politics

Mir says the party was formed when there was hopelessness and fear among the people. “Article 35A, Article 370 had gone, people were confined to their homes. There was fear of demographic change in J&K. People were frightened that they lose their jobs. We talked to the Prime Minister. We told him that you had removed Article 370 because it was your party’s manifesto but we also informed him that there are apprehensions of demographic change in Kashmir. And for the first time, the Prime Minister gave an assurance in writing that there will be no demographic change,” Mir says, adding that they fought for the domicile law ensuring the employment opportunities for J&K residents. “In the case of the land we also held discussions with the government and ensured that land should be sold and bought by domiciles only. This way we gave hope to people,” Mir says. Mir says in the absence of any political initiative they talked about the release of prisoners and also ensured meetings between families and prisoners. “Even if talk to people whether they faced any real difficulty after the abrogation of Article 370, they will say not much as we had ensured safeguards,” he adds. Mir says they couldn’t perform well in the elections as they couldn’t reach out to people in contrast to other parties, which have deep roots. “You will see in Assembly elections we will emerge as the strong stakeholder,” Mir says. Despite Mir’s optimism, many in the BJP are not hopeful of the Apni Party’s bright electoral future.