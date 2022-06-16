Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Anti-Tank Mine Found Near International Border In Jammu-Kashmir’s Samba, Defused

Anti-tank Mine has been found near Jammu Kashmir's Samba. It has been defused.

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 9:56 pm

Jammu, Jun 16 (PTI) An anti-tank mine was detected during some construction work near the International Border in Ramgarh sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, officials said on Thursday.


The mine, which was found buried by the Border Security Force (BSF), was later safely defused by experts of the bomb disposal squad, the officials said.
        

They said BSF was carrying out some construction work in Tanggur border outpost area when they noticed the anti-tank mine and immediately summoned its explosive experts who later defused the device.

